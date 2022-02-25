The Hubble Space Telescope captured a strange stellar triangle

Capture higher resolution image of a galaxy 0:59

(CNN) — A new image taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shows an unusual triangle formed by two galaxies colliding with each other in a cosmic tug-of-war.



The head-on collision between the two galaxies fueled a frenzy of star formation, creating “the strange triangle of newly created stars,” according to a NASA press release.

The contending pair of galaxies is collectively called Arp 143. The one in the center of the stellar triangle is a galaxy known as NGC 2445, awash in gas that causes star birth, and its less conspicuous counterpart is known as NGC 2444.

NASA suggested that the galaxies passed through each other, causing a storm of stars to erupt in the galaxy NGC 2445.

“Simulations show that head-on collisions between two galaxies is one way to create rings of new stars,” said astronomer Julianne Dalcanton, of the Center for Computational Astrophysics at the Flatiron Institute in New York and the University of Washington in Seattle, in the statement. of press.

“Star-forming rings are not uncommon. However, the strange thing about this system is that it is a star-forming triangle. Part of the reason for that shape is that these galaxies are still very close to each other and NGC 2444 is still gravitationally clinging to the other galaxy.”

The pair of galaxies are waging a tug-of-war, which the galaxy NGC 2444 that is not surrounded by the stellar triangle appears to be winning, NASA said.

“The galaxy NGC 2444 may also have an invisible hot halo of gas that could help push gas from NGC 2445 away from its core. So they’re not completely free from each other yet, and their unusual interaction is distorting the ring at this point.” triangle,” Dalcanton said.

NGC 2444 is also responsible for pulling strands of gas from its companion, attracting young, blue stars that appear to form a bridge between the two galaxies.

Although most of the action is happening in galaxy NGC 2445, the other galaxy in the pair has been stretched into an odd shape. This galaxy contains old stars and no new star formation.

The Hubble Space Telescope is a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency.