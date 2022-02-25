The Golden State Warriors player who hit and nearly injured Stephen Curry

In the game Golden State Warriors vs. The Portland Trail Blazers had a curious play that had a Dubs player hitting Stephen Curry. He almost injured him in the 2021-22 NBA season!

The action of NBA is back. After the days of rest after the All-Star Game 2022, Golden State Warriors he started the second part of the season with the aim of improving the level he had with 4 defeats in the last 5 games, but… Be careful! A colleague almost injured Stephen Curry.

The Warriors have a golden opportunity to close the gap in the Western Conference, since one of the stars of the Phoenix Suns will be off the courts for 6 to 8 weeks due to a fracture. A relief for Curry and company.

At the close of the NBA day on Thursday, February 24, the Golden State Warriors faced a Portland Trail Blazers team that did not have the stars they have left due to injury: Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkić. The Dubs had no major problem directing a victory that would bring a tremendous scare to Stephen Curry.

As he is considered the best shooter in NBA history, few highlight the ability of Stephen Curry when creating spaces and assisting their colleagues. ‘The chef‘ did an unexpected play in Warriors vs. Blazers that confused even his own companion, Kevin Looney.

Video: Kevon Looney hit and nearly injured Stephen Curry at Warriors vs. Blazers

The third quarter of the game Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers when Stephen Curry gave an assist to Gary Payton II and when he changed the gear of direction… Boom! Kevon Looney unintentionally hit the ‘Chef’ and left him knocked out for a few moments on the court of the Moda Center stadium.