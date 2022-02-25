The forceful message of Angelina Jolie after the attack on Kiev

Angelina Jolie became the first major Hollywood star to speak publicly about Russia’s sudden attack on Ukraine that has the world on edge, and she did so from her role as a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR, the United Nations High Committee for Refugees.

In an Instagram post made on Thursday, the actress left a brief but forceful message. “Like many of you, I am praying for the people of Ukraine,” says the beginning of Jolie’s text, who assured that her focus at this time is on “ensuring protection and basic human rights to those who were displaced and those refugees from the region.

On the other hand, he highlighted how losses have already begun to be reported and how “people are fleeing their homes to seek safety.” At the end of her post, Angelina explained that although “it is too early to know what will happen”, we are facing “a significant moment for the people of Ukraine” that will have an international impact “that cannot be underestimated”.

The Oscar winner opened her Instagram account in August of last year with the sole objective of disseminating her humanitarian work and that of organizations related to her causes, many of them embodied in her work as a filmmaker in which she revisited historical moments of great relevance. , as was the case with First they killed my fatherthe biopic about the Khmer Rouge regime.

Jolie also became the first donor to the request for funds of more than 260 million dollars in favor of Afghan refugees and displaced persons, and also helps women who have suffered sexual violence in war zones, and gives related lectures.

At the same time, Angelina has joined various environmental causes. Last year she posed on the cover of National Geographic magazine covered in bees with the intention of raising awareness of the need to preserve the habitats of these key insects for the planet’s biodiversity.

“With so much worrying us around the world and so many people feeling overwhelmed by the bad news and the reality of what is collapsing, this is an issue we can handle. We can all step in and do our part,” he stated.

Likewise, Jolie was named “godmother” of a program launched worldwide by UNESCO and Guerlain called “Women for Bees [mujeres para las abejas]”, whose purpose is to train beekeepers who seek to launch their own company.

