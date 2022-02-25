The Eagles have made CU their home in short tournaments

Despite being one of the most complicated and hostile venues in Mexican soccer, the Universitario Olympic does not scare the Americawho each faces Cougars In this property you feel at home. This is indicated by the statistics that show favorable results for those of Coapa in this venue.

In the history of short tournaments, 32 editions of the Capital Classic in Ciudad Universitaria, in 14 of them, the Eagles have emerged victorious, while the felines have barely been able to win eight; in the remaining 28, both teams have split points.

The last time that the azulcremas managed to beat their hated rival, it happened on May 2, 2021, in a duel corresponding to Day 17 of the Guard1anes tournament. The America, with solitary goal Henry Martinwas imposed on university students to kill their aspirations of qualifying for the Repechage.

The Eagles They have not known defeat in CU for three years. The last time that those from Pedregal managed to beat the azulcremas in their stadium, it happened on February 17, 2019, on date seven of the Closing tournament.

Prior to this, the Coapa team achieved a streak of almost five years without losing in the building located on Avenida de los Insurgentes, where they fell 1-0 against Cougars in the First Leg of the Quarterfinals of the 2014 Apertura tournament, a series that they managed to come back to advance to the Semifinals and leave the felines on the road.

The last confrontation that both squads played in said scenario, took place in the previous tournament, also in leaguein which they finished tied 0-0, in the first leg of the quarterfinals, although in the Vuelta, the university students were the ones who got the victory and the ticket to Semifinals.

For tomorrow’s match, América arrives diminished and as a victim due to the crisis of results that they are going through in this campaign, an opportunity for Cougars can counteract a little the very negative statistics that they have at home against their hated rival.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: PUMAS: FREIRE AND TALAVERA WILL MISS THE GAME AGAINST AMERICA DUE TO INJURY