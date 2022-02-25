The different stories of Leatherface: ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’, a franchise with four timelines – CINEMABLEND

The new installment of the saga that Netflix has released is a sequel to the original film from the 70s. It is not the only film that acts as a direct continuation of Tobe Hooper’s horror classic.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre it is a large franchise. Since the premiere of the first installment, the 70s horror classic directed by Tobe Hooper, the saga has been expanding with a good handful of movies. Unlike other franchises, the story about the villain Leatherface has a total of a ‘remake’ and three sequels Direct from the original film. The continuation of the most recent film released in 1974 has arrived this year and has been released by Netflix.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022, directed by David Blue Garcia, is set a few years after the original film and modernizes the story by including themes such as gentrification. But the fact that there are three direct sequels to Hooper’s film and a ‘remake’ also means that there are four different timelines. We tell you below:

Timeline 1





twelve years after The Texas Chainsaw Massacre of 1974, premiered The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986), also with Hooper directing. This sequel was followed by two more installments: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) and with Jeff Burr behind the scenes and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994) by director Kim Henkel.

The truth is that these four deliveries could be seen independently, because before ‘reboots’ and ‘remakes’ were the norm, this set of films does not have a strict temporal continuity. The only thing that connects them, as specified DigitalSpyis the figure of the villain: Leatherface.

Timeline 2





The first ‘remake’ of the saga was released in 2003. Titled The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the film had actors like Jessica Biel and Jonathan Tucker and was directed by Marcus Nispel. This film was not bad at the box office – it grossed more than 107 million dollars – and that figure led to the creation of a prequel.

Premiered in 2006, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Origin -with Jonathan Liebesman behind the scenes- tells through a prologue the birth of the villain. Jordana Brewster and Matt Bomer are part of the cast. Therefore, in this timeline it would be necessary to see first The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Origin (2006) and after The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003).

Timeline 3





In 2013 another direct sequel to Hooper’s film was released: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D. The story, directed by John Luessenhop, introduces the character of Heather (Alexandra Daddario), a member of the cannibalistic Sawyer family who was taken away from the clan as a baby after the events of the original 1970s film.

Then the strategy was to go back in time again and developed Leatherface (2017), a film set in 1965 that follows the villainous protagonist before he became the character in the original film.

Timeline 4





With the premiere of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Netflix, a new timeline is created. This is made up of the film from the 70s and the one from 2022. The film, released this year, ends with a post-credits scene hinting that this timeline could continue to grow. Will we see more deliveries on Leatherface in the future?

