The creators of Martha Is Dead detail the scenes and sequences that have been censored on PlayStation

One of the most controversial decisions this year has been to cut the content of Martha Is Dead. Wired Interactive and LK Productions announced that they have been forced to remove certain situations and scenes from their psychological thriller on PS5 and PS4 versions.

However, the Xbox and PC editions will not have any kind of change and now we have been able to know exactly what details have been withdrawn. Thanks to IGN, we know that any scene related to cut the face of corpses or open bellies with scissors they are no longer on PlayStation consoles.

In turn, any reference to masturbation no longer exists, but forms of prevention have been added. The warnings about the class of content on PS5 and PS4 are much more detailed, beyond that there is a optional mode to censor scenes. We can also find this mode on Xbox and PC, but not cutting as much as on PlayStation.

A message about help with mental health problems appears at the beginning of Martha Is Dead and in the end, in all versions of the game. However, the founder of LKA, Luca Dalcò, ensures that the overall experience of the work has not been modified to the point of distortion. Of course, part of the interactivity that can be had in the scenes is not possible to have on PS5 and PS4.