The crack that Omar Bravo would put in Chivas if he arrives as a coach

Omar Bravo could direct Chivas and a crack from the quarry would have more minutes with the team.

February 24, 2022 7:37 p.m.

Omar Bravo was seen on the premises of Chivas and aroused speculation about his future, as it could become an option to lead the Flock in case the bad results continue under the command of Michel Leano.

The top scorer in the history of Chivas He knows perfectly what it takes to succeed in the rojiblanco club and the demand that exists around the team, so he would be a more than interesting option for Chivas.

What’s more, Omar Bravo could give more opportunities to players from the academy who are not being taken into account by Marcelo Michel Leano as is the case with Sebastian Martinezwho has had a great performance this season.

Sebastián Martínez’s numbers this tournament

Sebastian Martinez has not been taken into account Michel Leano for the Chivas first team, however, with Tapatío he has scored 4 goals in the first 8 games of the tournament, so the “chevy” could be to the taste of Omar Bravo in case of taking the reins of Chivas.

