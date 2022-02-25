The Big N acquires developers of Zelda and Super Mario

The Japanese company incorporates SRD, which collaborated in the creation of great NES classics.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 24, 2022, 12:50 32 comments

The different operations carried out at the beginning of this 2022 have left us with a very agitated panorama in the video game industry. On Nintendo It seems that they are oblivious to this type of mammoth purchases but, despite declaring that they were not going to join the party, they do continue to add studies that are very close to them.

There are no figures of the operationAs Games Industry has advanced, the Big N will carry out the operation of SRD purchase, a company with which he has been collaborating for a long time. The Tokyo team will become an internal study around the month of April, when the acquisition will be completed, although it has not been revealed what economic figures we are moving on.

Toshihiko Nakago He is the director and president of this company, and he has been working closely with Nintendo for almost forty years. So much so that they are widely known for having collaborated in the programming and development great games Nintendo’s own, such as the NES versions of Donkey Kong and Donkey Kong Jr. or titles as iconic as The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros. The most recent project that SRD had carried out for Nintendo is Video Game Studio, a tool that allows users to create their own games in a fun and entertaining way.

Nintendo continues to add trusted studios“The acquisition will strengthen SRD management and ensure the availability of software development for Nintendo”, it is stated in the official statement that has been shared. It must be made clear that this is a purchase that reaffirms Nintendo’s intentions, which continue with your strategy to incorporate under its umbrella only very close and trustworthy partners.

Nintendo’s last known acquisition was in 2021, when it joined the family. Next Level Games, responsible for titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3, but also future releases like the new Mario Strikers. This was one of the surprises of the last Nintendo Direct, so we could expect more news from the new studios in upcoming company events.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Nintendo, SRD, Studio Purchase, Video Game Studio and NES.