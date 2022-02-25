The Batman: Matt Reeves reveals the only rule the studio put on him for the movie

It is clear that The Batman wants to break schemes and become the best movie of the DC Comics superhero, that has been made clear by director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%) for a long time, and the first reactions of the critics, shared by MTVNews, suggest that it could have been achieved. However, the studio did put a rule on the director to make the film.

Normally, when a filmmaker feels too constrained by a studio, the end result is appalling (remember Fantastic Four – 9% or Justice League – 41%), or ends up abandoning the project due to “creative differences”, as has happened on so many occasions. However, the experience for Reeves with batman was very different, as he assured in an interview with Collider who supported him from the beginning:

What’s so interesting is that they’ve been incredibly supportive of the film and loved the idea from the start. Once I wanted to put it in this world and I wanted to do a noir detective story and all that, they were very receptive. They were very excited about it. I said from the beginning, to make a standalone Batman movie, you really have to… There’s a long list of great movies. So the idea that you can come and do another Batman movie, it has to be a great Batman movie.

The only rule he was asked to abide by is that it be a PG-13 rated movie, and that is something that Reeves already contemplated, in the same way that he contemplated when making the two movies of Planet of the Apes who was in charge:

One thing they did, which was my intention from the beginning, was to say, ‘Look, it’s important to us that the movie is PG-13. We want to make sure we can pull this off… It’s a Batman movie and we’re putting a lot of money into it.’ And I was like, ‘Well, in the movies of [El Planeta de] the Apes, I also tried to find that balance’… They were obviously a show and great entertainment, but there was a level of intensity. I felt like we could push the boundaries of what you could do in a PG-13 movie and still deliver everything I wanted to do.

In that same interview with ColliderReeves revealed that doing the test screenings helped him realize that while the film is quite long, and has a dense narrative, audiences loved it, and we hope it will have the same effect when released in theaters this March 4th.

Batman has been from the beginning the “best detective in the world”, his skills and intelligence help him solve very complicated cases and that makes him so special, not only his armored suit or his cutting-edge technology, financed with money he inherited from his fathers. What in batman let’s see for the first time the detective facet in depth, it is something that fans of the original character should be grateful for.

Initially, Reeves was hired to take on a solo film of Ben Affleck’s Batman (Argo – 96%, Armageddon- 39%, The Accountant – 51%), set in the DC Cinematic Universe, also known as the DC Extended Universe, but the filmmaker rejected the script written by Ben Affleck and Geoff Johns, and opted to do a reboot. By making that decision known, he divided the fans, but everything indicates that he chose correctly.

On the other hand, the existence of batman does not prevent us from seeing another movie dedicated to Affleck’s Batman, the proof is that The Flash will have that Batman and also that of Michael Keaton (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91%, Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81%, Power Hunger – 83%), and it opens in a few months, so it is completely reasonable that a trilogy of batman coexist with the DC cinematic universe that we already know.

