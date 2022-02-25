Sylvester Stallone Masterfully Derailed A Theoretical Feud Between Rocky Balboa And Rambo (And Now I Want To See It)

Having more than one franchise attached to your name is one thing, having two iconic characters emerging from each franchise builds a legacy. Sylvester Stallone is one of the few stars who fit into this dynamic. Stallone has both Rocky Balboa and Rambo, which are synonymous with his name. Both characters have endured as seen in the numerous sequels starring the boxer and the military vet, respectively. But there’s one question die-hard fans have wanted to know for years… who would win in a fight? It looks like the action star has the answer to this tricky question.

The Hollywood star theory appeared to be sparked by a fan poster promoting a made-up boxing match featuring the two characters. Stallone took to his instagram to give his take on the theoretical fight between the legacy characters. Sylvester Stallone explained how Rocky and Rambo could gain an advantage over each other depending on the conditions.

If the fighters struggled to stay upright, Rocky would prevail. His body punches and right hooks would eventually beat Rambo… If the fight goes to the ground, Rambo will prevail in a bloody and brutal fight to the finish. ..rethinking this scenario, I think that in the initial contact, since they won’t be in the rain but fighting outside, basically a street fight, the Rockys will deliver the first five or six punches.

Having played both characters for decades, Sylvester Stallone has a clear understanding of their fighting techniques. Of course, Stallone hadn’t finished mapping out his well-thought-out strategy. He gave an insight into how Rambo’s military training could give him an edge over Rocky Balboa.

If that doesn’t incapacitate Rambo, which I don’t think it will unless he’s caught clean, Rambo’s skill set will definitely be on full display, which means incredibly vicious assaults on the eyes, the throat, every vulnerable part of the body that eventually leads. to be knocked to the ground and most likely mutilated… On the other hand, Rocky is incredibly tough and pretty good on the ground too!

Overall, it seemed like the imaginary battle would be formidable as each character can use their training, style, and techniques to their advantage. Neither of them would sink without giving it their all. Stallone seemed excited about the fake fight as he laid out the full theory of it with a tribute to Rocky Balboa and Rambo in the post below.

Those pay-per-view numbers would be incredible if a heavyweight fight between Rocky and Rambo happened in real life. Seeing how the military vet’s dangerous surveillance tactics would do against the retired boxer’s steadfast fighting style would be worth it. And I would be here for it. Having these two characters fight would make one of my fantasy boxing matches come true.

Of course, this fight will only be a fantasy for millions of Rocky and Rambo fans like me. Of course, he still loves both franchises, whether it's sharing a disgusting, gory video of the Rambo: last blood set up or troll fans about a possible Rocky film. At least the fans have the movies to live for. If Sylvester Stallone has his way, there could be more Rambo and Rocky Balboa sequels in the future.