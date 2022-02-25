Sylvester Stallone Masterfully Derailed A Theoretical Feud Between Rocky Balboa And Rambo (And Now I Want To See It)

Having more than one franchise attached to your name is one thing, having two iconic characters emerging from each franchise builds a legacy. Sylvester Stallone is one of the few stars who fit into this dynamic. Stallone has both Rocky Balboa and Rambo, which are synonymous with his name. Both characters have endured as seen in the numerous sequels starring the boxer and the military vet, respectively. But there’s one question die-hard fans have wanted to know for years… who would win in a fight? It looks like the action star has the answer to this tricky question.

The Hollywood star theory appeared to be sparked by a fan poster promoting a made-up boxing match featuring the two characters. Stallone took to his instagram to give his take on the theoretical fight between the legacy characters. Sylvester Stallone explained how Rocky and Rambo could gain an advantage over each other depending on the conditions.

If the fighters struggled to stay upright, Rocky would prevail. His body punches and right hooks would eventually beat Rambo… If the fight goes to the ground, Rambo will prevail in a bloody and brutal fight to the finish. ..rethinking this scenario, I think that in the initial contact, since they won’t be in the rain but fighting outside, basically a street fight, the Rockys will deliver the first five or six punches.

