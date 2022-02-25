Switch Online updates and improves your Nintendo 64 games

We get more news for users of nintendo switch online. This is news recently shared for this paid online service in relation to an improvement of the titles of Nintendo 64 emulated on Nintendo Switch Online.

Improvement in Nintendo 64 games on Switch Online

In this case, we have learned that the arrival of Zelda: Majora’s Mask also seems to have introduced improvements in other titles of previously released Nintendo 64. Specifically, these changes have been found:

The Water Temple of Zelda: Ocarina of Time seems to have improved in relation to the mist in Dark Link’s room (remember that improvements were already added for this title on Switch last month)

seems to have improved in relation to the mist in Dark Link’s room (remember that improvements were already added for this title on Switch last month) On the other hand, Paper Mario fixed the bug that caused the game to crash when you died and had Watt as a partner

Here you can see it:

Paper Mario also used to have a bug where if you died with Watt as your partner, it would crash the app, but now the bug has been patched! https://t.co/s8re1DByTw — GamingBoy256 (@GamingBoy256) February 25, 2022

We remind you of the contents and prices of the Expansion Pack confirmed for now:

Contents:

1. Launch Nintendo 64 Games:

Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack: Covert Operations, Mario Tennis, Dr. Mario 64, Sin & Punishment

2. Launch Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Games:

Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (Puyo Puyo – Japan), Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, MUSHA, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Streets of Rage 2, Strider

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC – Happy Home Paradise

Prices:

12 months single – $49.99 / €39.99 / £34.99

12 months family – $79.99USD / €69.99 / £59.99

