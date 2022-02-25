Stanley Tucci talks about his fight against cancer.

Actor Stanley Tucci, who played Nigel in The Devil Wears Fashion, maintains an arduous fight against this disease that took away what he loved most.

the confidant of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and one of the people who helped the most Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) in its transformation into

The Devil Wears Prada

that’s right, we’re talking about Nigel, one of the most endearing characters in this moviebut who would have thought that Stanley Tucci, in the middle of the shooting of this tape and since then, was having a silent battle.

And it is that since The Devil Wears Fashion, Stanley has shown his strength, that he does not give up despite adversity, just as Nigel himself did when he found out that at the mere hour they were not going to promote him like him he waited, news that hit him like a bucket of cold water, but it didn’t stop him.

Well, it turns out that the endearing Nigel had begun his fight against cancer, since then, and no matter how positive he was, the disease did not stop chasing him over time.

It was the love of his audience and his family, the engine that kept Nigel going, although a few months ago, Stanley had some bad news in an interview with the press.

Despite everything, Stanley, 61, faced the disease in the best wayin an exemplary way and full of projects, because this 2022, without a doubt, has surprised him in various ways, which is why he continued to shine in the spotlight and here we are going to tell you all the details.

But the most important thing: we invite you to enjoy the impeccable performance of Stanley Tucci with the character of Nigel in ‘The Devil wears Fashion’, this Saturday on the screen of Azteca 7!