Sofía Vergara shows the traces that cancer left on her body credit: Bang Showbiz

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara published a photograph on social networks in which she said she was proud of the traces left by her fight against thyroid cancer.

In the image published on Instagram, where the actress has more than 24 million followers, the protagonist of the successful series “Modern Family” appears looking through the lens of a camera and showing her scar on her neck.

“At 28 years old, cancer was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine annual checkup. However, the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word would become part of my story,” he said. Vergara.

Previously, in an interview with “People” magazine in 2015, Vergara said that it all started when she took her son Manolo for a medical check-up to make sure he did not have diabetes.

At the consultation, the doctor also examined her and noticed that she had an irregular mass on her neck. After doing a biopsy, they determined that it was thyroid cancer.

In August 2021, on a ‘Saturday Night Live’ broadcast dedicated specifically to cancer, the actress added, “I tried not to panic because when you’re young, you hear the word ‘cancer’ and your mind goes to many places.”

The wife of actor Joe Manganiello spoke of the hours he spent in radiation treatment. “Eventually I went into surgery. Today, I can say that I am a cancer survivor.”

The image that the businesswoman published to tell her story also has a special meaning. She said it this way: “It was my first acting class after being diagnosed and receiving treatment. Seeing my scar on my throat reminds me how blessed I felt that day, and every day since.”

Sofía Vergara also highlighted the importance of prevention and early diagnosis: “I am very lucky and I am very grateful to be able to tell my story and say that early prevention is extremely important. Schedule your annual review if you haven’t already.