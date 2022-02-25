Sidney Poitier, elegance and commitment

Actor, director, writer, diplomat and above all a pioneer as a representative of the entry of blacks into the Olympus of star system a forbidden territory where he marked the way. With an Oscar in 1964, his talent challenged racial prejudice in a country like the United States and an industry like the cinema that blatantly segregated African-Americans.

Twenty years ago, in 2002, he was awarded the honorary Oscar for his career, almost forty years after receiving his statuette for his magnificent performance in The Lilies of the Valley. The first African-American to win it. On in the heat of the night, The Bedford Incident, Guess who is coming for dinner tonight are other outstanding films of his career. She paved the way for actors like Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Jamie Foxx and Will Smith. Since his adolescence he was linked to the show, he was a member and producer at the American Negro Theater in Harlem, he went from the marginalized stages of New York to the glory of Hollywood, always committed to the fight against racism.

His image with his dress suit picking up the Oscar remained in the retina of the African-American community, Oprah Winfrey herself, who was 10 years old when she saw it on television, remembered, “in 1964 I was a little girl sitting on the floor of the house of my mother in Milwaukee watching Anne Bancroft present the Oscar for Best Actor […]. The most elegant man he has ever remembered came up on stage. His tie was white, his skin was black, and they were applauding him. He had never seen a black man being applauded like that.”

Poitier himself said in an interview, “the type of blacks who appeared on screen were always negative, buffoons, clowns, butlers, true outcasts. This was the context when I arrived 20 years ago and chose not to be part of the stereotypes. I want people to feel when they walk out of the theater that the lives of human beings matter. This is my only philosophy about the films I make”, he explained during an interview in 1967.

It was undoubtedly a white-dominated industry where blacks had a marginal and caricatured role, but he became one of the highest-paid actors along with Richard Burton, John Wayne and Paul Newman. Barack Obama awarded him the Medal of Freedom in 2009 for contributing to the national interests of the United States. Poitier and singer Harry Belafonte were close to being killed by the Ku Klux Klan in Mississippi, which is why he refused to shoot in the heat of the night in natural settings, his life was in danger. the actor of Rebellion in the classrooms, had a policeman’s gun to his head in his childhood in Harlem, was born in a time when blacks did not mix in concerts with whites, nor could they marry at weddings. Poitier fought for the civil rights of blacks.

Poitier won the Academy Award for best actor the same year King won the Nobel Prize. His elegant image did not prevent him from being forceful, when it came to demanding that celluloid racists respect him. He didn’t mean to accept humiliation either. this distinguished gentleman he was also innovative, inspiring, pioneering great, charming, who made people understand, “you consider me a man of color, I consider myself a man”.