Shein has the shorts that Kim Kardashian has become a trend: they cost 5 euros

We can take off our warm clothes. Layers and layers, like onions. This winter has been one of the driest and hottest in recent years, but we shouldn’t trust either. Sometimes spring tends to be cooler and unstable. But surely those padded coats full of feathers or corduroy pants are no longer going to be needed. It is time to start thinking about shorter, fresher, looser and mainly comfortable garments.

We seek to show off the impressive body that we have worked with a lot of effort in the gym. It is time to captivate looks. For this we are going to rely on the star garment of spring. Leggings are already a must in winter. And in these next few months? The biker shorts.

Biker shorts: From Kardashian to your wardrobe

Surely you have seen many international celebrities with this type of garment. In fact, they were the ones in charge of making it fashionable. The first to wear them. Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna or the Kardashian familyamong many others.

To get started in this world of biker shorts we can choose to choose one of the cheapest. And when we talk about competitive prices we know exactly where we have to go, Shein. It is a really comfortable garment, it highlights our figure, and it helps us to go for a walk or even to play sports. You will find it available in seven different colors: black, maroon, brown, green, blue, gray and beige.

all of them are available from XS to XL and for only five euros. You can even take more than one.