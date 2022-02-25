Shadoune: the Frenchman who broadcasts in Spanish on Minecraft | Face to F4c3

Unless it is due to exceptional circumstances, for studies, for work or for a personal or family situation, his thing is that the streamers or youtubers make your content in your native language and address your community in their language.

Sometimes we see streamers English, Portuguese or from anywhere else in the world say the occasional word in Spanish, but what Shadowune Not only is he unique in the world, but he is also one of the largest content creators in Spain.

The streamer Frenchwho lived in Paris until about 7 months ago, is a lover of Minecraft and thanks to the good relationship with other streamers like ElRichMC or Rubik, began to speak more and more Spanish until they made their content in our language.

Shadoune speaks Spanish perfectly, broadcasts on Twitch in Spanish and has great friends in the community, fulfilling dreams such as attending his first major Spanish-speaking face-to-face event such as the ESLAND.

With half a million followers on Twitch and nearly 400,000 subscribers on YouTube, Shadoune is one of the largest Spanish-speaking Minecraft content creators, having streamed over 3,500 hours on Twitch.

ShadowuneIn addition, he is an expert in broadcasting more than 7 or 8 hours of content daily, ensuring that he likes it so much stream and he enjoys entertaining so much that he never tires of doing such long live shows.

with the french we have talked about everything: from Twitch, from their current situation in Spain, from Minecraft (of course, if their community doesn’t kill me) and many more things that won’t leave anyone indifferent.

If you don’t know him, you have a great opportunity to find out more from one of the funniest and most outgoing people on Twitch, and we wish him one thing: Nous espérons que vous atteindrez bientôt a million followers on Twitch.