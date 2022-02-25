Selena Gomez regrets and clarifies her comments about working with Disney

After her recent statements started a controversy, the actress Selena Gómez decides to clarify the headlines that insinuate that she regrets having worked in the company of Mickey Mouse.

At the beginning of the month, the singer and actress Selena Gomez seized various headlines due to the controversial statements she made during the presentation of Only Murders in the Building (you can see it now on StarPlus Disney’s new platform with adult content), specifically in the press panel of the Television Critics Association of America, where he confessed that he felt like he had given up his life to sign with Disney.

Various entertainment media took up the statement to take it to the extreme, assuring that the singer was sorry for her career as a child actress, however, Selena took advantage of her interview with RadioTimes.com to make the situation clear once and for all.





Gomez reaffirmed how grateful she is for the opportunities offered to her by being part of the youth series The Wizards of Waverly Place, production that catapulted her to world stardom. “TI have to say that I was very lucky. In the position I was in, they always took care of me and only offered me lovely experiences, so I’m thankful for that. I am beyond proud of the work I did with Disney. In a way, it shaped who I am today.“, he shared.

She also took the opportunity to point out that, despite having participated in other productions as an actress for several years, she feels that she did not learn too much because she went from top to bottom on the recording sets, without paying attention to what was happening to her. around. “Now I feel like a sponge, so I soaked up as much wisdom as I can. I don’t know if I’m a good actress but I just do my job the best I can,” she confessed.

It has been 9 years since her departure from Disney and the interpreter of wolves returns with a new recurring role in Only Murders in the Building, a crime comedy from the STAR+ streaming platform. In this production of STAR+ the 29-year-old singer plays Mabel, a mysterious young woman who ends up teaming up with out-of-work actor Charles (Steve Martin) and eccentric theater manager Oliver (Martin Short) to solve an alleged murder taking place in their own building.



