Selena Gomez and Chris Martin fulfill a dream together

The last year of the personal and professional career of Selena Gomez is being very special for her: she has launched ‘Rare Beauty’, a makeup line that every beauty lover would like to have and her new series, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, premiered this August on Disney Plus in which she returned to resurface as a Disney girl. It seems that since she went on hiatus two years ago and later confessed that she suffered from bipolar disorder through a live show on Miley Cirus’s Instagram, thus standing up to mental health, everything has been rolling for her.

Now, Selena has fulfilled another of his dreams: release a song with Coldplay, the group of Chris Martin, who, in turn, is one of the favorite singers of the American artist. The theme is called ‘Let Somebody Go’ and is about how painful it is to let go of a person you love after a toxic relationship. Everything indicates that this new theme will be a bombshell.

Selena He posted this video on his Instagram account. in which we can listen to a small part of the song and added: “‘Let Somebody Go’ is now available! Thank you, Coldplay, for inviting me to be part of this beautiful project”.

The band Coldplay commented on that same ‘post’ from her profile something like: “Thank you for honoring us with your beautiful voice, Selena. It’s a dream come true collaborate with you With love C, G, W & J”. But the illusion is shared by both parties, since Selena herself also assured the newspaper ‘The Sun’ days before that it was a dream come true to be singing on a record with Coldplay.

Congratulations, Selena, keep achieving your goals!

