See the first photo of Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer”, the new Christopher Nolan

During the last few days it became known Cillian Murphy’s first photograph in Oppenheimerthe new film directed by Christopher Nolan where he will be the protagonist.

Shortly after the premiere of the sixth season of Peaky Blindersthe actor who gave life to Tommy Shelby will leave this history behind to join new projects.

The 45-year-old interpreter get away from mafia businessgangster life and reckless actions to enter a different world, although not very distant.

The tape will focus on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist commonly regarded as one of the fathers of the atomic bomb. This way, it is a biopic of the New Yorker.

The scientist worked at the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War II. In that context, the manhattan project was developing nuclear weapons, which maintained a tension and mystery around the experiments.

During the Trinity test in New Mexico, J. Robert became one of the first human beings to witness the effects of a nuclear explosion. His background and knowledge of these issues made him a man of prestige and questioned at the same time.

He subsequently obtained a seat on the General Advisory Committee of the United States Atomic Energy Commission. In this new role he worked to prevent nuclear proliferation and in the arms race with the Soviet Union.

This is what the actor will look like in the new movie

On February 18, 1967, Oppenheimer passed away at the age of 62 old for lung cancer in the city of Princeton. He left a great legacy in science, although some see it from a negative and dark perspective.

Christopher Nolan’s film is a book adaptation The American Prometheus: Triumph and Tragedy by J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The rest of the cast includes various Hollywood stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.

In this way, Cillian Murphy will be surrounded by an experienced team to OppenheimerUniversal’s new bet that will be released on July 21, 2023.