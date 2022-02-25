Sean Penn is in the Ukraine filming a documentary

It’s not a secret that Sean Penn he has a bit of a journalist or documentarian soul. Everyone remembers their adventure to meet the Chapo GuzmanAccompanied by Kate of the Castle in an odyssey that ended with the capo’s arrest, and some more controversies. However, Penn now look for a stronger story. The actor is in Ukraine in the middle of the war zone filming a documentary about the Russian invasion.

The news about the presence of Penn on Ukraine was confirmed by the President’s Office of that country in a statement on Facebook which recognized the actor’s work: “The director especially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those supporting Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for showing such courage and honesty.”

Penn did not travel unplanned. As the statement mentions, the actor visited the country in November 2021 to “prepare” for the documentary. In other words, he had already considered the possibility of an invasion due to the tensions that had been going on for a few months.

Sean Penn again seeks history. Jon Kupaloff

The Office mentioned that upon his arrival, the man visited the President’s Office, attended a press meeting and spoke with journalists and members of the military. “Sean Penn it demonstrates the courage that many others lack, including Western politicians. The more of these people there are in our country now, true friends of Ukraine, who support the struggle for freedom, the sooner it will be possible to stop the treacherous attack of Russia”.

As we mentioned, Sean Penn He is known for entering conflict zones (as happened with El Chapo) and disaster. In 2020, the Discovery+ documentary Citizen Penn He showed it in Haiti in 2010 after the earthquake that devastated the area. In 2005 the man also helped people in New Orleans after the Hurricane Katrina.

On the other hand, Penn is the leader of a non-profit organization, the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) which was founded to help after the Haiti earthquake and more recently supported the efforts against the Coronavirus in the United States.

It is not known how long it will last Sean Penn in the country or if it is under any type of protection. The documentary is being made in collaboration with Vice World News and Endeavor Contentand at the moment it is not known what type of production it could be or what would be the platform to see it.

In the meantime, Penn will premiere a new series with Julia Roberts called Gaslit, so she still stays close to the acting job.