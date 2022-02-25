Scientists compose the most complete human family tree

Researchers from the UK’s Big Data Institute have mapped the most comprehensive family tree of humanity to date, spanning up to 2 million years to the present, from when modern man’s ancestors were still climbing trees in north-east Africa.

The team measures the human past not so much in years, but in generations, and tens of thousands of them figure in their ancestral genealogy that seeks to trace the ancestry of each, whose genome was included at some point in one of the available databases. The study, published in the journal Science on February 25, divided modern human genomes into groups, according to their kinship, and reconstructed how all the existing genomic variation was being generated.

Since individual genomic regions are only inherited from the father or mother, the ancestry of each stretch of the genome can be represented as a tree, the researchers explain in a statement. The set of these trees links the genetic regions through time with the ancestors and with the place on the map where it first appeared each genetic variation.

This approach makes it possible to visualize when and where these ancestors lived with “very few assumptions about the underlying data.” The modern sample consists of 3,609 individual genome sequencesfrom 215 populations, while ancient genomes are few and include three Neanderthal genomes, one Denisovan, and a family of four who lived in Siberia about 4,600 years ago.

The algorithms used predicted where common ancestors should be found in evolutionary trees to explain patterns of genetic variation. The resulting network, from these thousands of genetic codes in the input, encompassed almost 27 million ancestors, retrieving missing relationships between individuals and populations by machine.

“Basically, we’ve built a big family tree, a genealogy for all mankind that models as accurately as we can the history that generated each variation in the modern human genome,” said one of the study’s lead authors, evolutionary geneticist Yan Wong.

In addition, the team considers the algorithm used as a “powerful platform to synthesize genetic data and investigate human history and evolution”, but also that of other species: from orangutans to bacteria.