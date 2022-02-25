Sally Kellerman, the popular “Hot Lips” from the movie ‘MASH’, dies

Sally Kellerman, the actress who became famous in Spain for her role as the nurse hot noses in the movie MASHdirected by Robert Alman in 1970, has died at the age of 84.

The veteran performer, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for that role, died on Thursday at a residence in Los Angeles, where she was hospitalized affected by senile dementia that she was diagnosed with in 2017. This was revealed by her son Jack Krane to The Hollywood Reporter. The artist had been retired from cinema and television for quite some time.

The actress in a scene from the movie ‘MASH’ Donaldson Collection

The character of head nurse Margaret O’Houlihan, known as hot libs (hot lips in its translation in Spain), was one of the architects of the success of the 1970 film, along with Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould. It later became a successful television series in 1972, but in this Kellerman’s character would go on to be played by Loretta Swit (winning two Emmys for it).

Based on a novel by Richard Hooker, MASH It focused on the adventures of a battalion of surgeons in the Korean War, practicing a ruthless humor that largely reflected Kellerman’s character: Major Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan, who suffered cruel jokes at the hands of her companions. MASH it established Altman and had a box office triumph endorsed by the Oscars, where Kellerman was nominated but did not win. The film won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1970, an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 1970, and received six Golden Globe nominations in 1970.

Sally Kellerman Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Sally Kellerman also played a memorable role in star trek. And throughout his prolific career, he worked on more than 60 films, including Back to school and ready-to-wear, also from Altman. The beginnings of Kellerman’s career date back to the 1960s, where he took part in various series such as The unknown dimension, Beyond the limit and, above all, the aforementioned star trek.

Kellerman returned to work for Altman on projects like the hollywood gamebut the result of a dispute between the two would remain without appearing in Nashvilleanother key film of the director in the 70s.

The actress, who enrolled in acting classes early on with Jack Nicholson, Shirley Knight, Dean Stockwell and Robert Blake, also became one of the first women to host Saturday night Live in 1981.

In one of his last public appearances Amanda Edwards

He also made his first steps as a singer and published the album Roll with the Feeling. His musical facet coincided with his courtship with the singer and guitarist of Grand Funk Railroad Mark Farner. Your song sallyIn fact, it is dedicated to her.

In later years Kellerman would intervene in films such as lost horizons, This is life! by Blake Edwards or the remembered comedy of the 80s Back to school.

She was married between 1970 and 1975 to screenwriter Rick Edelstein, with whom she adopted a daughter, Claire. In 1980 she married film producer Jonathan D. Krane with whom she had twin children, Hanna and Jack.