Sally Kellerman, Oscar-Nominated “MASH” Actress, Dies | Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sally Kellerman, the Oscar-nominated actress who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s 1970 film “MASH” (“MASH”), died Thursday.

Kellerman died of heart failure at his home in the Woodland Hills area of ​​Los Angeles, his manager and publicist, Alan Eichler, said. He was 84 years old.

Kellerman had a career spanning more than six decades in film and television. She played a college professor who falls in love with the student played by Rodney Dangerfield in the 1986 comedy “Back to School.” And he appeared in multiple Altman films, including 1970’s “Brewster McCloud,” 1992’s “The Player” and “Ready to Wear” (“Pret -a-porter”, or “Caprices of fashion”) of 1994.

But her most memorable role was that of Major Houlihan, a strict army nurse who falls victim to practical jokes by a group of unruly doctors during the Korean War in the military comedy “MASH.”

In the film’s key scene, and at its height of misogyny, a tent is opened where Houlihan is taking a shower and she is exposed to a cheering group of men.

“This is not a hospital, this is a madhouse!” he yells at the base commander.

She has a torrid romance with the equally uptight older Frank Burns, played by Robert Duvall, begging him to kiss her “hot lips” in a moment secretly broadcast over camp loudspeakers that earned her the nickname “Hot Lips.”

Kellerman said that Altman brought out the best in her.

“It was a very liberating and positive experience,” he told Dick Cavett in a television interview in 1970. “For the first time in my life I took a chance, I didn’t stiffen or worry about anything.”

The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, and its best supporting actress nomination was the only one for the cast, even though it included Duvall, Donald Sutherland and Elliot Gould.

The tape was adapted into a television series that lasted 11 seasons, with Loretta Swit in the role of Kellerman.

Sally Clare Kellerman was born in 1937 in Long Beach, California. The daughter of a piano teacher and an oil executive, she moved to Los Angeles as a child and attended Hollywood High School.

His initial interest was jazz singing, and at the age of 18 he signed a contract with Verve Records. He chose to dedicate himself to acting and only in 1972 he released the album “Roll With the Feeling”. Music was his secondary career and sometimes he sang in acting roles. Her last album was “Sally”, from 2007.

Kellerman took an acting class at Los Angeles City College and appeared in a stage production of “Look Back in Anger” with classmate Jack Nicholson and several other rising stars.

He worked primarily on television early in his career, with a starring role in 1962’s “Cheyenne” and guest appearances on “The Twilight Zone,” “The Outer Limits.” , “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour” (“The hour of Alfred Hitchcock”) and “Bonanza”.

Her appearance in the original “Star Trek” pilot as Dr. Elizabeth Dehner earned her a cult status among fans.

In the years after “MASH,” he worked primarily in film, on films including 1972’s “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” and 1975’s “Rafferty and the Gold Dust Twins,” both with Alan Arkin; “Slither” (“Cowards live well”) from 1973, with James Caan; “A Little Romance” (“A little romance”) from 1979, with Laurence Olivier, and “Foxes” (“Girls last model”) from 1980, with Jodie Foster.

He worked until his later years, with several acclaimed television performances.

She starred in the comedy series “Decker” with Tim Heidecker and played comedian Mark Maron’s mother on his series “Maron.”

“Sally Kellerman was a radiant, beautiful, funny, great person to work with,” Maron said on Twitter Thursday. “My real mom was very flattered and a little jealous. I am sad that she is gone.”

In 2014, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for her recurring role on “The Young and the Restless.”

Kellerman was married to television producer Rick Edelstein from 1970 to 1972 and to film producer Jonathan D. Krane from 1980 until his death in 2016.

He is survived by his son Jack and his daughter Claire.

Andrew Dalton is on Twitter as @andyjamesdalton.