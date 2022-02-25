Russia’s war with Ukraine affects football contracts

Lthe reactions to the Russian invasion of Ukraine they are not waiting. Athletes condemning the attack on Vladimir Putin, as well as competitions that stop and clubs that show their condemnation of the Russian performance.

The Schalke-04 confirmed in an official statement that withdraws the logo of the Russian company Gazprom of the team shirts, a protest measure against the invasion of Ukraine.

Before making that decision, the German team, sent a statement to Gazprom-Germany to transfer its complaint and the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the German newspaper ‘bild’ doctored an image of a Schalke 04 goal celebration in which Gazprom’s advertising disappeared for a message of encouragement for Ukraine and its citizens.

Also this Thursday the representative of the Russian consortium Gazrprom on the Schalke 04 Supervisory Board, Mathias Warnig, has resigned to his position in the body, reported the German club.

Warning belonged to the Schalke Supervisory Board since 2019 and is currently CEO of the GasStream II pipelinewhose operation has been blocked indefinitely after the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Schalke have a sponsorship contract with Gazprom until 2025 and receives 9 million from the Russian giant euros per year, which would become 15 million in the event of a promotion to the first category.

In the press conference this Thursday, the coach Dimitrios Gramozis he was wearing a tracksuit no longer had the Gazprom logo. Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis the pressure has increased for Schalke check your contract with Gazprom

United to withdraw sponsorship of Russian airline Aeroflot

manchester United has confirmed that the club is reviewing its deal sponsorship with the Russian airline Aeroflot after the invasion of Ukraine. The English team is willing to end this sponsorship after Russia declared war on its neighboring country.

Aeroflot has been one of the United’s main sponsors since 2013 and the current deal runs through the summer of 2023. Under normal circumstances, United would seek to renegotiate the deal within 12 months of its expiry, but due to the growing gravity of the situation in Eastern Europe, United’s management will now consider what is needed to finalize the deal, with a view to reaching an agreement with an alternative airline.

