Russia breached the Olympic Truce

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) assured that “strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce” by Russia and was “deeply concerned about the security of the Olympic Community in Ukraine”.

“The IOC strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government. The Olympic Truce began seven days before the start of the Olympic Gameson February 4, 2022, and ends seven days after the close of the Paralympic Games“, remarked the organism.

-“No to war”: the Russian forward of Dinamo de #MoscowFedor Smolov, expressed his opposition to the invasion of #Ukraine by the Russian Army.https://t.co/sTMmxsQ0ap — Excelsior (@Excelsior) February 24, 2022

He recalled that its president, the German Thomas Bach, reiterated “his call for peace” in his speeches at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and stressed his concern about what is happening.

“Following recent events, the IOC is deeply concerned about the safety of the Olympic Community in Ukraine. It has established a working group to closely monitor the situation and coordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine where possible,” she said.

