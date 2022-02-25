Robux, the currency of Roblox, is already worth more than the Russian ruble

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The news of the week was that Russia invaded Ukraine with armed forces, which has resulted in a war of enormous proportions. The decision of the Russian government has impacted its economy to the extent that, at the time of writing this note, Robux, the currency of Robloxis worth more than the Russian ruble.

According to information from VICEOn the morning of February 25, 2022, the Russian ruble was trading near $0.012 USD. For its part, each Robux is sold for approximately $0.0125 USD. This is a marginal difference, but the fact is that the currency of Roblox it is already more valuable than the currency of the country ruled by Vladimir Putin.

The reason this happened is because Russia’s economy has been far from its best for quite a while. Added to this is that the investment in Ukraine caused the value of the Russian ruble to plummet and its stock market to suffer the same fate. According to information from The Moscow Timesthe value of the Russian currency fell 10% to its lowest historical value.

One of the reasons the war is impacting the Russian economy is because the United States has imposed sanctions that hit it directly. These are in addition to Western sanctions that began in 2014 when Russia decided to annex Crimea.

