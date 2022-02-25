Roblox, a game for millions of children that is filled with sex parties, fetishes and Nazis

Since two years ago, Roblox has become the world’s largest user-developed gaming platform. It allows users to design and create their own games and then anyone else can play those games too. In actuality there are over 40 million games to choose from: From adopting a pet to living in a castle or competing in obstacle courses.

Its audience has always been very diverse and, being cataloged for people over seven years old, has a large number of children as users. However, now it seems that all this is changing. And it is that the game has started to host rooms where avatars can take off their clothes and simulate a sex party where others are watching, or even going to have stripper and bondage parties.

These rooms have been discovered by the BBC, which, after an investigation, has shown how these rooms included a strip club, avatars dressed in Nazi uniforms or a man who”he was wearing only a dog collar and leash being led across the floor by a woman in a bondage outfit “.

These spaces are known within the game as “condos”. They are user-created places within the game where avatars can talk about sex and even have sex with each other. In some other cases these spaces have even come to serve as a support to hide messages by neo-Nazi groupsas some investigations have detailed.

Roblox’s answer

One of the Roblox strip clubs Roblox

As expected, all this has had a lots of reviewsespecially by many fathers and mothers of boys and girls who use this game. “We know that there is an extremely small subset of users who are deliberately trying to break the rules“says the company, although they emphasize the fact that it is very unlikely that a child will find one of these rooms unless you do it on purpose.

Also, from Roblox they explain that These online games are only available for one hour, as soon as the moderators discover them, they take them down automatically: “We conduct a security review of every image, video, and audio file uploaded to Roblox, using a combination of human and machine detection. But some explicit content slips through the net. It’s a ‘cat and mouse’ problemthey explain.