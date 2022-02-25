Robert Pattinson explains how his Batman is different from the previous ones: “It’s a drastic distance”

After a long wait, ‘The Batman’ finally hits theaters next March 4 and fans of the DC hero are about to discover the new version of the character that Matt Reeves has prepared for us as director and Robert Pattinson as Bat Man. The expectations are through the roof, with each advance the hype has been increasing more and more, and we are all anxious to know if this Batman lives up to the myth that precedes it.

Accompanying Pattinson in this new installment of Batman, which returns the character to his detective origins, we find Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Paul Dano playing the villain Enigma. A week before the premiere of the film, all of them have gathered to tell us more details about the film and delve into the new versions of its charactersin a virtual meeting from which we highlight below the most interesting statements, to whet your appetite for the big day.

a different batman

The choice of Robert Pattinson as Batman has given a lot, but a lot to talk about since it was announced back in 2019. The pressure has certainly been great, but the actor of ‘Twilight’ and ‘Good time’ is clear that there is room for different versions of the Dark Knight in the cinemaand has worked very hard to shape his own. “Its nature, the fact that it’s been with us for so long and has been reinterpreted many times shows that is a character that can be interpreted from many angleseven if my face is half covered”it states. “It’s amazing how you can put it in different genres and contexts. It was a huge privilege to play it. When I first put the suit on, I could feel it. I remember being in the parking lot and seeing my shadow with the two pointed ears, it was a very strange feeling“.

His version of Batman and Bruce Wayne is definitely different from Ben Affleck, Christian Bale or Michael Keaton, as he explores the character from a different perspective. “The first time I read the script I thought it was a drastic departure from the traditional way Bruce Wayne is portrayeda high-society playboy with total control over the different aspects of his personality”explains the actor. “In this version, he’s basically let Bruce wither since his parents died and hasn’t worked on himselfapart from the only way he thinks he has to survive, which is to create that alter ego he wants to live within more and more. He doesn’t have much control over what happens to him when he puts on the suit, he really believes he’s someone else and gets addicted to it. That’s where Enigma comes in and takes advantage. Bruce is more afraid of his identity being revealed than death“.

When asked if he went for advice to any of the actors who have previously put on the Bat Man mask, Pattinson admits that he did not, but he did have a casual conversation with one of them on the subject: “I met Christian Bale briefly and he was very nice talking to me about what to expect from this. But she is already. He was very nervous, but once we started, it was non-stop, there was no time to think about it too much.”he concludes.

Finding Catwoman

Zoë Kravitz plays Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The actress assures that the challenge of interpreting her was “intimidating” due to the character’s popularity over the years. “The hardest thing is to forget that they are iconic characters. That was really half the battle”he points out. “To do justice to the characters and play a complex person, you can’t think she’s Catwoman, you have to play a human being in a specific situation, hoping that it all makes sense. The amazing thing is that the movie works even if you take away the iconic charactersAnd that’s an incredible achievement on the part of Matt Reeves, who is a genius.”.

About the training and the physical and interpretive work to give life to her own version of Catwoman, more human but without giving up her main characteristics, the actress says the following: “It’s rare to play a character whose physicality is as important as all the others. We had an amazing stunt choreographer, Bob Alonzo, who was my taekwondo teacher when I was 8 years old. Bob was very interested to see who they were.” the characters and where they were emotionally. He found really interesting ways to add that to the action choreographies. He also I saw many videos of cats, of felines. I love the mystery behind her movements, her fluidity, and I wanted to find a way to incorporate that grace and confidence into the character.“.

The cop and the villain

Paul Dano plays Riddler, the antagonist of Batman. But his version in this film is completely different from what we had seen beforea terrifying reinterpretation diametrically opposed to the work of Jim Carrey. “Carrey was one of my favorite actors growing up. I was obsessed with him when I was in school”recalls the actor. “Matt gave us the keys to our characters with the script, but I think some of the energy of the character has been around in the culture for a long time. I didn’t look at other villains, but I’m sure it influenced me [el trabajo de Carrey como Enigma] without being aware. That interpretation is indelible for me. The key to making it your own is to make it as personal and emotional as possible. You can’t do what others have already done.”.

“Enigma has a lot of real influences, like the Zodiac killer”keep going, “I worked with Matt in his presence, trying to give him the right energy by putting the suit on. It was important to find the right mask to convey what he represents, someone without power who feels powerful putting it on. For me, it sparked something that I don’t know if it would have possible without the mask. I think it’s a very effective costume and quite disturbing”. This version of Enigma connects more with reality than the previous ones. In the actor’s words, “Matt gave us the opportunity to do something more real, personal and psychological, while also fulfilling his duty by entering this mythology.. In the case of Enigma, that contact with reality makes it more terrifying”.

Finally, Jeffrey Wright gives us the keys to this new rereading of Batman and how he relates his myth, as well as his version of Gotham, to our own time: “The wonderful thing about Batman as an idea is that all the versions are human, they all exist in a city based on New York and they have their strengths and weaknesses”it says. “I think Gordon represents an ideal of integrity and optimism at the center of a collapsing world. I wonder who he is behind closed doors, in his private world. I don’t think he is loyal to the institutions, but loyal to the possibility of the integrity of the institutions. It is the idea that we can do better, for the good of all. That’s what makes him an interesting figure in the context of Gotham’s corruption and decline”.

“Each previous version has been done in a different way”go on. “The most exciting thing about Matt’s vision is that has created a Batman for today, honoring the history of the franchise from its origins, while adding relevance to the 21st century. He is a Batman for the present, but it is also based on his origins. He’s a return to the heart of what DC stands for And I think the fans are going to love it.”.