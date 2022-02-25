Rihanna and her most spectacular ‘look’ since she is pregnant

All the memes that Rihanna’s pregnancy has left.

All Rihanna fans say the same thing about her latest maternity look.

There is no doubt that the news of the Rihanna’s pregnancy It was a real bombshell, but what hasn’t left us indifferent either since we know that the singer is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, are the ‘looks’ which is being marked. Although things as they are, although all of them have been spectacular, with the latest maternity ‘outfit’, RiRi has completely beaten the game. The superstar has been the iGuest of honor at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week and has come with a set that It has left us in ‘shock’.

Rihanna has shown us again how sexy a maternity outfit can be with a black patent leather top and lace on the sleeves that perfectly reveals her tummy, and some joggers low-rise shoes that have a dragon drawn on them. This was accompanied by a lilac fur coat very striking, but it has not been entirely the protagonist in this look either, because on the artist’s hair there is a mesmerizing silver wig with colored crystals, which is amazing. We have already seen it and we imagine that you, after knowing these data, are dying to do it. So, hit ‘play’ to see it complete!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This Cleopatra-esque super wig has made Rihanna look a whole greek queen that, rather, instead of going to see the parade, he could have gone directly to the catwalk to parade with this spectacular ‘look’. Of course, the singer has not come alone to her appointment in Italy, but He went with his partner A$AP Rocky and together they have been the target of all eyes.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

After these stellar appearances in these weeks of gestation, we only want to see Rihanna in more events to see what ‘lookazos’ choose.





This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io