Renault, Stellantis and Volkswagen affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The unfortunate war events that are taking place in Ukraine will have repercussions on the Russian automobile industry.

The news has exposed the tense situation between Russia and Ukraine by the dispute of ethnic and territorial sovereignty between the two nations. Although it is a social problem, the Automotive industry will be directly affected in this conflict.

The decision of the Russian leader Vladimir Putin to attack the neighboring country brings with it the intervention of the international community and strong sanctions against Russia applied mainly to the normal development of its activities economic and industrial.

This is where automakers get hit and their production in Russia is put at risk. Renault, Stellantis and Volkswagen are some of the most affected by their important presence in the local market and export of specific vehicles.

Outlook for brands in Russia

Stellantis has a factory in the town of Kaluga, since 2017 it has been building the PSA vans that are in force in the current portfolio after the integration of the brands into a single group. From there, models of Citroen, Opel and Peugeot.

Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Group produces the Polo, Tiguan, and Skoda Rapid in Russia, and imports the Audi Q7 and Q8 as an assembly kit, in addition to having industry presence of Kaluga. The main concern in all cases is the parts supply.

The blockade of supply for the normal operation of automotive production in Russia can occur from the scommercial antions that they can impose United States and the European Union in response to military attacks in Ukraine.

In the case of Renault

The biggest affected in this case will be Renault Well, two of the best-selling brands on the Russian market Lada and AvtoVAZ, They are part of the French Group. The 10 most important models in this country are run by the firm of the rhombus.

For Renault, Russia is the second most important market in Europe after France, with two production centers located in the town of Togliatti and in the capital, Moscow. For Lada, the impact of the sanctions would be less since a large part of the providers are local.

However, for AvtoVAZ, which operates with between 20 and 40% of imported parts the situation is aggravated to the point of even thinking about the total cessation of production. A moment of tension that has the automotive manufacturers and the effects they may have on the lookout.

ALSO READ: Groupe Renault raises its finances ahead of schedule – 2021 was a good year

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia. Sources: L’Automobile, Motor.es



