Rapper Cardi B wins million dollar lawsuit

the rapper Cardi-B received nearly 4 million dollars after winning a defamation lawsuit in United States against a blogger who called her a “prostitute” and said she had herpes and used cocaine.

In 2019, the 29-year-old singer, born with the name of Belcalis Almanzarhad sued the YouTuber Tasha K. for posting “rumors” and “degrading” statements in over 20 videos, according to the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Georgia.

Cardi B will receive about $2.75 million in damages and medical expenses and another $1.3 million for attorneys’ fees, according to court documents filed Monday and Tuesday.

The YouTuber, whose first name is Latasha Kebestated that the rapper had oral herpes and that her children would be born with intellectual disabilities, statements that brought her millions of visits on Youtube.

Additionally, the jury found the defendant and one of her companies liable for defamation, violation of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress on the rapper. However, Kebe’s lawyers announced that they will appeal the decision as they disagree with the verdict.

According to the lawsuit, they caused Cardi B “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress.”

Cardi B, born in the Bronxin New York, is known for hits like Bodak Yellow, I Like It and Money.

