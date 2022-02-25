Rafael Nadal’s dart against Zverev after expulsion in ATP from Acapulco

Amazing! The Acapulco ATP A new era began with the opening of the GNP Arena, a world-class stadium with which it seeks to raise the category of the tournament to Masters 1000 and which brought together several top 10 tennis players in the world, among which Rafael Nadal, in fact, the Spanish sent a dart to Alexander Zverev after his expulsion.

Sports allow you to see the world through interesting windows, each one has a different way of enjoying themselves and for a tennis match you have to respect the silences, listen to how the ball goes from one side to the other and wait for the point to be declared to download with an applause what has been seen.

But Zverev broke that tennis maximthe social contract that calls for restraint in an event of this caliber.

It turns out that last Tuesday the German hit the judge’s chair very hard at the end of a doubles match, almost hitting him in the foot and sources close to Heraldo Deportes assure that he issued high-sounding words.

All of the above, Alexander was expelled from the Mexican Tennis Open and it is very likely that a financial penalty will be imposed.

“It’s an unfortunate act, I feel sorry for him, I have a good relationship with Alexander and in the end I think he deserves the sanction, you can’t act this way, I think he is aware of it and hopefully this will serve as a learning for him and for other young people who also lose their nerve a little bit on the court”, said Nadal in this regard.

Where to watch Nadal’s matches in Acapulco on TV?

Rafael Nadal crushed Stefan Kozlov and will face the American Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals this Thursday, February 24, not before 8:00 p.m. in the main stadium of the complex.

The transmission rights of the contest belong to ESPNso the games can be enjoyed on their pay TV channels or in the streaming app Star+.

