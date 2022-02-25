Puebla’s DT sends a clear message to America

Nicolas Larcamon and Emilio Azcarraga

February 24, 2022 12:25 p.m.

Puebla’s leadership surprised all of us involved in Mexican soccer. The team led by Nicolás Larcamón has become “the Cinderella” of the Liga MX, that romantic team that, with a limited squad but with a great strategy, prevails one by one against the great and powerful teams of the tournament.

Puebla’s outstanding tournament has been seen by the Americanist board, who has wasted no time approaching the team to ask about the coach. The answer is easy: pay the Larcamón clause of almost a million dollars. Despite having this condition, the directive has presumed that destiny depends on the decision of the Argentine himself.

Larcamón is focused right now on Puebla

At the press conference, the coach from La Plata made it clear that he felt focused on the present and the move to Puebla to win the Liguilla again. Making it clear that the rumors that project it in the future are not taken into account today. The Argentine DT has made it clear that his future is in Puebla at the moment, and this, together with the statements of its president about a possible contract renewal, seem to further distance Larcamón from the eagles.

The possibility that Larcamón reaches the Cup is becoming more and more cloudy, because given the clarity about the interest and possibility of reaching America, the statements of those involved have ended up confusing the fans of Puebla and America.

