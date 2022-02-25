Promotion in Liga MX is “viable”, after meeting the requirements for certification in the Expansion League

Liga MX and FMF have stated that, if there are four certified teams for the next campaign, promotion can be reactivated

It is considered viable the return of the ascent in the MX League for the next season, once on Tuesday, February 22, it was given to all the teams of the Expansion League an official letter, of four pages, in which the requirements to obtain the certification and look for a place in the maximum circuit of Mexican football.

“This book of charges was sent to everyone except the subsidiaries of First division. We all have the right to seek certification. I think there can be a minimum of four teams for the certification”, commented Emilio Escalanteowner of atlanteanto ESPN.

The requirements to obtain the certification are related to the physical and sports structure of the clubs, clear and transparent finances, as well as requirements for the stadiums, such as capacity. All interested clubs have until April 14 to deliver the requested points.

“The important points are the infrastructure, teams that you must have in the inferiors, women’s and affiliates; requirements of medical and economic structure. If we want clubs that compete in First divisionwe have to have clubs with conditions of First divisionEscalante added.

Expansion League Ball imago7

The MX League and the Mexican Soccer Federation They have stated that, if there are four teams certified for next season, the promotion could be reactivated. Until now, it is known that atlantean, Morelia, Zacatecas miners, Tepatitlan and Maroons They are the closest clubs to comply with the list of charges to seek a place in the maximum circuit.

“I can speak for my team; I believe that Atlante is complying with 80 percent of what was requested and the remaining 20 percent could be fulfilled in the next few days, since they have worked on points related to infrastructure and minor categories. We have a breakthrough and the team atlantean it is transparent, today we have zero pesos of debt”, he affirmed.

In the certification requirements, it is ruled out that the clubs have to give up the subsidy of 20 million pesos, which is given to them annually, in addition to the fact that the documents delivered will be reviewed by a committee made up of four clubs from the First divisionfour of the Expansion Leaguea group of people chosen by the FMF and the MX League and a consultancy.

“The subsidy will continue, it will not be waived, it will continue with the original teams and I think it will still be a couple of years, even if there is promotion. I believe that this subsidy, to my way of thinking, should continue for a longer time or permanently, to continue with the development of the Expansion League”.