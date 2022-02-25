Prices and dates to buy tickets Mexican Grand Prix 2022

Are you ready for the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix? Formula 1 will be back in our country on October 30 and we could celebrate the champion at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Well, it will be the penultimate date of the championship, but if it is not like that, we will still have the spectacle and the battles guaranteed on the track as in 2021.

Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix in 2021, while Checo Pérez climbed to the podium in third place, which caused a chapter and thousands of historical images for Mexican sport in general, in addition to giving Verstappen a push to win the drivers’ title.

In a nutshell, Mexico became the land of Red Bulland in 2022 more is expected in terms of entertainment with the arrival of the new era, the change in regulations and car design, so paint to get good, so prepare your wallet in case you are going to launch.

When do ticket sales start?

The organizers of Mexican Grand Prix gave the starting signal with the announcement of the poster for the 2022 edition, in addition to announcing the dates for ticket sales, so take note of it.

The presale goes from March 21 to March 24 for customers who have Citibanamex, Santander and Banorte cards, and you can get your tickets at ticketmaster.

If you are not a client of these banks, then the date you should expect is the March 25, which is when the general sale starts.

How much will the tickets for the Mexican Grand Prix cost?

For this occasion there will be a sales format similar to music festivals, that is, there will be phases, so that in the first phase the tickets will have a lower cost compared to the second phase.

Prices range from 1,500 pesos to 27,000 in the most expensive areas and already in the second phase. It should be clarified that the rise in the cost of some areas will remain the same both in the first and in the second phase of sale, as in the case of the orange zone and those destined for people with different abilities. Here we leave you the prices and the interactive map of the Mexican GP.