Post Malone, Katy Perry and more artists come together on an album that celebrates 25 years of Pokémon

Attention, lovers of Pokemon: We advise you to mark your calendars on October 15th, since on that date the Capitol Records label will release Pokémon 25: The Albuman album to celebrate the quarter century of existence of the successful Japanese series.

This musical celebration of the 25 years of the creation of the video game designer satoshi tajiri born from the alliance between The Pokémon Company International and Universal Music Group, and began with the surprise cover “Only Wanna Be with You – Pokémon 25 Version” by Post Malone from the ’90s hit by Hootie and Blowfish, performed during the Pokémon P25 Music virtual concert in February 2021.

Subsequently, the pop star, Katy Perryreleased his original title track anthem for the album, “Electric,” in May, while new songs from Vince Staples (“Got Em'”), cyan (“Wonderful”) and Mabel (“Take It Home”), collected at The Red EPfollowed in August, along with “Game Girl” by Louane.

The disc is now available for pre-order and those who order the digital album will instantly receive each of the six songs mentioned above. It should be noted that the compilation will also include new tracks from J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Jax-Jones with Sinead Hartnett, yaffles (Japanese artist/producer based in Tokyo) and Earth Whackplus alternate versions of ZHU of the songs of The Red EPwhich appeared in The Blue EPreleased last month.

Talking about working with a brand like Pokemon and being one of the final artists to announce a track from this highly anticipated project, Lil Yachty said, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Pokemon and I jumped at the chance to be on the album. I love the track I did for him called ‘Believing’ and I hope it inspires my fans to pursue his dreams.”

“P25 Music has been an incredible journey where we’ve been able to collaborate with so many great musicians to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon,” said Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International. “As we count down to the release of Pokémon 25: The Album and the culmination of this year-long adventure, we look forward to seeing Lil Yachty, Tierra Whack, and Jax Jones join the party and add their own unique sounds and new versions of Pokémon-inspired songs to this celebration compilation.”

You can see the album’s tracklist below.

Various Artists – Pokémon 25: The Album:

01. Katy Perry – “Electric”

02. Jax Jones – “Phases” (with Sinead Harnett)

03. Mabel – “Take It Home”

04. Lil Yachty – “Believing”

05. J Balvin – “Be careful”

06. Cyn – “Wonderful”

07. Vince Staples – “Got ‘Em”

08. Louane – “Game Girl”

09. Land Whack – “Art Show”

10. Post Malone – “Only Wanna Be With You” (Pokémon 25 Version)

11. Yaffle – “Reconnect” (feat. Daichi Yamamoto & AAAMYYY)*

12. Mabel – “Take It Home” (ZHU Remix)*

13. Cyn – “Wonderful” (ZHU Remix)*

14. Vince Staples – “Got ‘Em” (ZHU Remix)*

*Songs that will only be included in the digital version of the album