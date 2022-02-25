Pokémon Legends Arceus exceeds 2 million copies sold in Japan in less than a month

Famitsu has published its weekly summary of sales of video games and consoles in Japanthis time the one corresponding to the period from February 14 to 20. As you can see in the ranking, although it has not been the best-selling game of the week, Pokémon Arceus Legends appears as the second most purchased by Japanese players and already adds more than 2 million units since its launch, which took place less than a month ago, a commercial success that we have also seen reflected in other countries, such as Spain without going any further.

Despite its good figures, the latest installment of the Pokémon saga has not been the best-selling of the week in Japan, since there are two other new releases that have been above: in first position we have Touken Ranbu Warriorsa three-dimensional action game that has only been released on the Japanese market, where it was released with more than 113,000 copies sold on Switch, and in second position is Horizon Forbidden Westwhose premiere in Japan has resulted in 91,800 units sold between its PS5 and PS4 versions.

Below you can see the complete list of best-selling physical video games in Japan from February 14 to 20:

[NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors (DMM Games. 02/17/22) 113,159 (New)

[NSW] Pokemon Legends Arceus (The Pokemon Company. 01/28/22) 84,925 (2,008,795)

[PS4] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE. 02/18/22) 48,476 (New)

[PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE. 02/18/22) 43,012 (New)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo. 04/28/17) 13,406 (4,443,032)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo. 10/29/21) 10,651 (876,158)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo. 07/12/18) 9,268 (4,773,647)

[PS4] The King of Fighters XV (SIE. 02/17/22) 9,062 (New)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft. 06/21/18) 8,503 (2,523,455)

[NSW] Pokémon Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokémon Company. 11/19/21) 6,876 (2,509,802)

Switch OLED was once again the best-selling console of the week

On consoles we have little surprise, with Nintendo Switch in the lead, as usual, thanks to the 96,929 copies it has sold in total. Of its three versions, the most purchased has been the OLED model with more than 59,000 units in one week. In second position on the list we see PS5with 25,444 consoles sold, followed by Xbox Series X/S with 4799 units and Nintendo 2DS with 364 consoles. In last position is PS4which sold 11 consoles in Japan last week.

Below you can see the full list of best selling consoles in Japan from February 14 to 20: