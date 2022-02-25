The peso reduced its initial losses this afternoon and the stock market recovered lost ground after an erratic day while investors digested the announcement of new and harsh Washington sanctions against Russia after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said the measures were designed to have a long-term impact on Russia.

The peso closed at 20.54 per dollar, with a depreciation of 1.56% compared to the Reuters reference price the day before.

Earlier, the peso sank 2.76% to 20.7840 units due to the concern generated among global investors by the news of the Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory.

Peso falls and closes at 20.54; Stock market erases initial losses

According to Gabriela Siller, an analyst at Banco Base, “it is important to point out that, despite the fact that increases in the prices of raw materials were observed during the day, with oil prices exceeding the level of 100 dollars per barrel, the currencies of commodity-producing countries did not record gains.”

The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC .MXX stock index ended the session with a gain of 0.18% to 51,454.05 points, following the change in trend of the stock markets abroad.

The stock market fell 2.65% to 50,003.09 units in the morning, its lowest level since the end of January.

In the debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond MX10YT=RR rose four basis points to 7.91%, while the 20-year rate MX20YT=RR rose five to 8.17%.

With information from Reuters.

