personal life, misfortunes and family problems

Oscar winner and with an immense fortune and wonderful success as an actress, no one would think that behind that iconic smile she has been overshadowed by terrible misfortunes that surround the life of Julia Roberts.

Who is Julia Roberts?

Julia Fiona Roberts She is 1.75 meters tall, left-handed, collects hats, plays the clarinet, knits and loves organic food.





She has made close to 50 movies, and on more than ten occasions, People magazine has included her in its list of the “50 Most Beautiful People in the World” and Empire magazine considers her among “The 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All”. the times”

She found peace by studying yoga and desaturating her life. He assures that “it is a matter of not clinging, not wanting to monopolize; to clean out the closet, dust off the mind and get rid of everything that causes an emotional weight”.

You are interested: The role that Julia Roberts refuses to play

And it is that the personal life of the actress has been surrounded by misfortunes that have marked her since childhood.

The Misfortunes of Julia Roberts

The divorce of his parents

When Julia was four years old, her mother filed for divorce. Happy for the chance to rebuild her life, she remarried a certain Michael Motes, who was apparently an excellent match.

When the stepfather felt that he no longer needed to wear the mask of good people, he took it off and it turned out that under it was a man with childhood traumas who suffered from bipolarity and emotional instability, unable to reach agreements to achieve solutions.

His hostilities and displays of violence generated a turbulent environment in the bowels of the family. This situation made her three stepchildren suffer a lot, as well as Nancy, the daughter that the unhappy couple fathered, and whose future would be a misfortune.

Death of Julia Roberts’ father

In that interim, Walter Robertsthe biological father of the three brothers, died of cancer, Julia was barely 8 years old.

planted on the altar

While his name spread throughout the world, off screen his intimate life took its own course. Her torrid romance with actor Kiefer Sutherland came close to ending at the altar. In 1991, days before the wedding, the relationship came to an end.

You are interested: Unforgettable outfits by Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman”

Death of Julia Roberts’ mother

Four decades after the death of his father, his mother, Betty Lou, passed away, who at the age of 80 lost her fight against cancer.

Mother and daughter always shared a deep love. Julia rented the entire cemetery in Smyrna, Georgia.

The entrances to the venue were flanked by security guards. She attended the funeral with her twins Hazel and Finn. However, neither her husband nor her son Henry were present.

the suicide of his sister

Exactly one year ago, in February 2014, Julia received the tragic news of the death of her half-sister, Nancy, who at the age of 37 was found on the floor of her apartment.

Nancy left a farewell letter in which she blamed her family and Julia for her unfortunate decision:

“My mother and my so-called brothers deserve nothing from me, except the certainty that it was they who wanted to cause the deepest depression I have ever had.”.

You are interested in: Julia Roberts: biography, best films and famous phrases

In a span of 12 months, the actress lost two of the most significant people in her life.