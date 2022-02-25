Obi-Wan Kenobi abandoned Luke Skywalker for this reason

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be released very soon and we already know more information about what happened to Luke Skywalker.

After the death of Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) in the movie Star Wars: Revenge of the Sithdecided that read will leave with him Senator Bail Organa and his wife, Queen Breha Organa. while to Luke left him in the care of Owen and beru lars in the planet tatooine. Supposedly the Master Obi-Wan Kenobi He had to watch that nothing bad happened to him, but now we have details of the series that will better explain all these events.

Attention SPOILERS:

MakingStarWarst has published interesting details about the plot of the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Given that the jedi master interpreted by Ewan McGregor will have to leave tatooine and therefore care Luke Skywalkerso as not to endanger the child.

The reason that Obi-Wan Kenobi leave the famous desert planet of starwars is that a companion Jedi call Nari locates it. To be Kenobi and Nari together, causes Revathe Jedi-slayer inquisitor, seats the two of them, meaning that by staying in tatooine it is very dangerous for them and for the young Luke.

What’s more dance organ will ask for help Kenobi to save read, which will cause a link to be created between the two. That’s why, years later when things get complicated because of the Empire, she will send him to R2-D2 Saying it’s their only hope. An interesting way of closing gaps between films.

So the action may take us to Alderaana planet we only briefly saw in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. But then they destroy them with a shot from the Star of death on Star Wars: A New Hope and as the series Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place before that, it is a place that can appear perfectly.

The series that will narrate the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on May 25, 2022 in DisneyPlus.