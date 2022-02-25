Novak Djokovic loses in Dubai and will no longer be the world number 1 in the ATP ranking

Novak Djokovic was defeated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai tournament by the Czech Jiri Vesely (123 in the world). Photo: AFP

the serbian Novak Djokovic was defeated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai tournament this Thursday by 6-4 and 7-6 (7/4) against the Czech Jiri Vesely (123 in the world) and therefore will lose his number 1 in the ATP ranking in the next classification, which will be published on Monday, where the Russian Daniil Medvedev who is at the Mexican Open in Acapulco will be the best tennis player in the world.

It will be the first time since 2004 that the throne of men’s tennis is for a player who does not belong to the so-called ‘Big 4’, that is, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray.

Djokovic raised to 361 the record of last weeks as number 1before passing the baton to Medvedev, the runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Medvedev will be the third Russian player to be number one in the worldafter Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.

The Serbian Novak Djokovic, defeated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai tournament by the Czech Jiri Vesely (123rd in the world), will no longer be the world number one in the next ATP ranking, which will be published on Monday, for the benefit of the Russian Daniel Medvedev #AFP #AFPsports pic.twitter.com/P8F6M2HChB — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) February 24, 2022

The last player outside the ‘Big 4’ to be number one in the ATP had been the American Andy Roddick on February 1, 2004.

To retain the top spot in the ranking, Djokovic had to do better in the tournament. Dubai than Medvedev in Acapulco (Mexico), also disputed this week.

Djokovic returned to the official competition in this Emirati event on hard surface, for the first time since December and Serbia’s defeat against Croatia in the Davis Cup semifinals in Madrid.

The Serbian star made headlines in January for his retention and subsequent expulsion on January 16 from Australia for not being vaccinated against covid-19. He was therefore unable to defend his crown at the Australian Open, where he was champion. Rafa Nadal, who thus added his 21st Grand Slam title, standing out from the 20 of Federer and Djokovic himself.

In Dubai, Djokovic has been able to participate because the United Arab Emirates does not require vaccination in order to enter their territory.