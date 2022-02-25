News from Santos: Pedro Caixinha is dismissed as coach of Santos

ANDthis thursday came to an end the brief cycle of Pedro Caixinha at the head of the Santos Laguna Club, after the directive reported the dismissal of the Portuguese technician.

“After making the corresponding analysis of the performance and sports results at the time, the Santos Laguna Sports Committee decided to complete the cycle of Pedro Caixinha and his Technical Corps at the head of the First Team.

We’re grateful for the professionalism and dedication of Pedro and his team of work, to whom we wish all the success in their future projects.

The Committee will continue its session to define the following actions, which will be informed in a timely manner,” reports the statement issued by the club.

The Portuguese took the reins of the teamafter the departure of Guillermo Almada, for the Closing Tournament 2022 and after six disputed dates and after the elimination against the Montreal Impact, a representative team of the MLS, in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

In the eight games managed, his balance was one game won, 2 tied and 5 losses, leaving the team at the bottom of the general table with 2 units harvested.

Caixinha had already taken Santos in a previous stage, from 2012 to 2015, having an effectiveness of 57.3 percent by winning 54 games, drawing 46 and losing 31, in addition to add three titles: The Mexico Cup in 2014, the league title in the Clausura 2015 and the Champion of Champions 2014/15.

