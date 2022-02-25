new hybrid SUV brings last preview before its debut

On March 8 we will know all the details of the new Renault Austral SUV, which will be a hybrid and will compete with Peugeot 3008 and VW Tiguan.

These days, the Renault people are very energetic and lively. After showing the excellent financial results obtained during the past year, the first effects of the strategic plan “Renaulution”now ready to present one of its most important novelties in this context. We talk about Renault Australthe hybrid compact SUV that will replace the Kadjar in Europe.

There are already several advances that the brand has delivered of this new model, which will compete in Europe with models like Peugeot 3008 (his main rival to beat), Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroën C5 Aircross, nissan qashqai, Kia Sportsage and hyundai tucson. Now, there is one last preview before his debut, scheduled for this March 8.

On this occasion, we can see the front without hesitation, and the general lines of the vehicle. It is clear that you will have a lot of inspiration in the Megane E-Tech electricwith very slim lines nuanced in its SUV character with side and front protectionshigh waist and a loose height to the floor.

Renault Austral: preliminary data

That’s right: for the first time you can see fully at the front of the Renault Austral. It is characterized by its slender “C” shaped lights, a large “V” shaped link grille characteristic of Renault and the brand’s new logo, introduced on the electric R5 a year ago.

On the sides you can see a very steep roof drop, which resembles the “SUV Coupé” style but could affect the habitability of the vehicle, which, by the way, will have a family orientation. And apparently, at Renault they applied that old adage that “A picture is worth a thousand words”because they did not report any additional data with this advance.

Before we have seen other details of the Renault Austral, such as its interior with high quality materials (soft and foamed plastics, chrome and real wood, for example) and double “L” shaped screen for the instrumentation and the multimedia center, totaling 24.3 inches and with a Google system on board.

At the engine level, there will only be hybrids. are expected a 1.3-litre TCe Turbo similar to the one we know in Duster, but with a system 12V Mild-Hybrid. There will also be a new 1.2-litre TCe Turbo 48V Mild-Hybridand a 200 hp E-Tech plug-in hybrid with 4×4 drive. Likewise, there has been talk of a conventional hybrid.

New style

Agneta Dahlgren, Director of Design Projects at Renault, confirmed that the new Renault Austral will carry the aesthetic language “Sexy Tech” that the brand premiered in the Mégane E-Tech. “The result is a combination of generous shapes, curved shoulders, protruding sides and subtle technical details, such as high-tech lights that reinforce its distinctive design.

Finally, on March 8 we will know everything about this hybrid SUV that promises to hit Europe hard. And we are emphatic when saying “in Europe”, since it is not certain that it will come to Latin America. We will be reporting!

