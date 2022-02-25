Movie combos to enjoy the “XXL weekend”

Space launches a menu of options to have the cinema at home. From this Friday it will broadcast different combos to see the long weekend and at the beginning of a new month of this 2022.

Seagal Combo

Friday, February 25, from 6:00 p.m.

Nico (1988)

A former CIA agent and current Chicago cop, he uses his martial arts skills to fight drug lords, but he will also confront the corruption of the CIA itself. His family begins to be in danger when he reveals the complex criminal plot behind drug trafficking.

High Alert 2 (1995)

A high-tech expert has hijacked America’s most elegant passenger train, with a display of ultra-modern technology capable of controlling an imposing deadly satellite. The only passenger who has not been captured by the terrorists is Ryback and the fate of many lives will depend on him.

Combo The Rock

Saturday, February 26, from 6:05 p.m.

Rampage: Devastation (2018)

Primatologist Davis Okoye has an unbreakable friendship with gorilla George. An unauthorized genetic experiment goes awry, causing George and other animals to mutate into monsters. Okoye will search for the antidote to save them all.

Deadly Vengeance (2010)

After ten years in prison, a man with nothing to lose has only one goal in mind: avenge the murder of his brother. A veteran cop and a hitman follow him closely in a hunt to test which of the three is the fastest.

The Undercover (2013)

Jason receives a 10-year prison sentence after being found with a package containing drugs. His father, John Matthews, is devastated. When Jason turns down the chance to reduce his sentence by ratting on someone else, John begs to be sent to him, even if it puts his entire life at risk.

DC Combo

Sunday, February 27, from 7:20 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017)

Before becoming Wonder Woman, she used to be Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Convinced that she can stop a great threat, Diana will discover all of her powers and her true destiny.

Aquaman (2018)

It tells the story about Arthur Curry, a being who is half human and half Atlantean. When he goes on the journey of his life, he will be forced to confront who he really is, discovering if he is worthy of fulfilling his destiny: to be king.

combo stallone

Monday, February 28, from 7:50 p.m.

The Wrecker (1993)

John Spartan, known as “The Demolisher”, is a policeman who is on the trail of the murderer Simon Phoenix. Spartan finally manages to stop Phoenix but not before this psychopath has killed several hostages. Spartan is framed for the crime and the two are frozen. Years later, they will be able to settle scores again.

Cobra (1986)

The forces of crime have little time left to live, as tough detective Marion Cobretti has taken custody of a beautiful woman, whom an evil biker gang wants to eliminate.

Rambo: Back to Hell (2008)

Sylvester Stallone is a retired soldier living in the jungle of Thailand, where missionaries ask him to help bring medicine to refugees on the border with Myanmar, despite a siege by ruthless soldiers.

Van Damme Combo

Tuesday, March 1, from 6:00 p.m.

Maximum Risk (1996)

Van Damme is a French policeman who discovers to his surprise that he has a twin brother, when he finds him dead on a street. With the help of a woman, he will enter the world of the mafia, in order to avenge the death of his brother.

Lionheart (1990)

Martial arts star Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as a legionnaire who escapes from the foreign legion to return to Los Angeles, the city where a group of drug dealers murdered his brother. Thus, to carry out his revenge, he will get involved in the business of fighting for bets.