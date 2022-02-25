Motorola’s high-end is renewed with more power and Android 12

The new Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch 144 Hz AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel main camera and a 4,800 mAh battery with 68W fast charge.

Little by little, smartphone manufacturers are launching their bets on the market to compete within the increasingly demanding high-end range and today it is Motorola’s turn, which has just presented the new Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5Ga smartphone that stands out for having the new Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the latest version of Google’s operating system, Android 12.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G: all the information

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G, data sheet Characteristics Dimensions 163.56 x 75.95 x 8.49mm

194 grams Screen 6.7 inch OLED

Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

144 hertz

HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 OS MYUI 3.0 based on Android 12 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 cameras Rear:

50MP f/1.9, Quad Pixel, PDAF, OIS

50MP Ultra Wide Angle f/2.2, Macro Vision

2MP f/2.4 depth sensor

Frontal:

60MP Battery 4,800mAh

68W “Turbo Power” fast charge

15W wireless charging connectivity 5G

Dual nano SIM

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB-C Others side fingerprint reader

Dolby Atmos

Ready For (desktop mode)

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G is basically the global version of a smartphone that the Asian firm already launched in China at the end of last year, the Motorola Edge X30 Pro.

The Motorola Moto G22 appears in full in new leaked images

Motorola’s new franchise terminal has a continuous design with respect to the previous generation, with an almost frameless front crowned by a hole in the screen located in the center where your front camera is housed and a glass back, protected with Gorilla Glass 5, with a triple camera module located in the upper leftwhich has an oval shape compared to the rectangular design of its predecessor and stands out less than this, and the brand’s logo located in the center.

If we focus on its specifications, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G is equipped with a large screen 6.7-inch OLED with Full HD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a variable refresh rate up to 144 hertz and compatibility with the standard HDR10+.

The engine of this new high-end Motorola terminal is Qualcomm’s most advanced chipset to date, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1an eight-core processor compatible with the new 5G networks that comes accompanied by 12 GB of RAM of the type LPDDR5 and of 256 GB of internal storage type UFS 3.1.

One of the most outstanding sections of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G is the photographic one, since this terminal has a triple rear camera module made up of a main sensor of 50 megapixels with a focal aperture f / 1.9Quad Pixel, Omnidirectional PDAF and OIS (optical image stabilization) that allows you to record videos in 4K resolution, a sensor 50 megapixel ultra wide angle with a focal aperture f / 2.2 that acts as a macro sensor and a depth sensor of 2 megapixels with a focal aperture f / 2.4. As for the selfie camera, the Edge 30 Pro 5G is equipped with a single sensor of 60 megapixels.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G does not fall short in autonomy either, since it has a large battery of 4,800 mAh with 68W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.

At the connectivity level, the new Motorola flagship is equipped with 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFCGPS, Dolby Atmos sound, fingerprint reader on the side, and USB Type C. In addition, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G includes a new functionality called Ready For that will allow us connect the terminal to a television or a monitor wirelessly to make video calls, watch YouTube videos or play our games favorites on a big screen.

As an operating system, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G has Android 12 running under its own customization layer, My UX 3.0.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G: availability and prices

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G, which will arrive in a single version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, will be available for purchase from today at 4:00 p.m. in two colors: Stardus White and Cosmos Blue through the manufacturer’s official store.

The best Motorola phones of 2022: buying guide

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G will go on sale for €799but from today until next March 12 at 12:00 p.m. you can get it for only €599200 euros less.

Related topics: Motorola

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!