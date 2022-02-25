Marvel is already working on a Wolverine series

A Wolverine series on Disney+ is on the way from Marvel Studios. According to the latest reports, he is advancing by leaps and bounds in the UCM.

Marvel Studios He has big plans with X Men in film and television. Presumably the MCU Phase 4 he is going to plant the first seeds for mutants to appear in their shared universe. Kevin Feig has not confirmed anything yet and has always wanted to keep the mystery and secrecy around this possibility, especially since the acquisition of 20th Century Fox. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness take the first steps. and the character of Wolverine could be getting its own tv series on Disney+ hand in hand with the studio.

BREAKING: Scripts are being worked on for a “Wolverine” Disney+ series, and already went through a rewrite process. (via: @ProfHulksLab) pic.twitter.com/QbbhRf9MgK — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) February 23, 2022

According to the latest information have appeared on social mediaMarvel Studios would already be working on a television series starring Wolverine. The character that used to be played by Hugh Jackman previously it will now have a new actor, although there is no name associated with the project… for the moment! What we have been able to know is that the alleged series of Logan It would have already gone through a rewriting process and it would be a matter of weeks before they gave the green light to its production. If so, we could have it available next year.

Who could end up playing Logan in the future?

The truth is that we dare not bet on any actor. In his day many talked about Tom Hardy or even of Scott Eastwood, since we found them physically attractive and suitable for the role. However, time and distance have made nostalgia take over us and we are not able to see anyone other than Hugh Jackman playing the character. Be that as it may, what we are clear about is that Wolverine must be in Marvel Studios as soon as possible. We are talking about one of the fundamental pillars of the comics of the House of Ideas. His arrival in the cinema in a shared universe will open so many doors and be so shocking that… we can’t wait for that to happen!