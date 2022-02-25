Marvel Comics announces crossover series with the video game Fortnite

After today’s arrival at Fortnite of the skins of the Rogue mutants (Rogue) and Gambit, Marvel Comics has announced the launch of a new miniseries crossover with the video game Epic Games.

titled Fortnite X Marvel: Zero Warthe series will face heroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine (Wolverines), Iron Man and Shuri against some of the most well-known characters in the video game. Spanning five issues, the story will focus on the quest to discover a crystallized shard of Point Zero, a powerful artifact that could end the infinity war raging on the Island. To secure the objective and save the day, the heroes must cross dimensions while facing a sinister Order.

Written by veteran Marvel screenwriter Christos Gage and by the Creative Director of Epic Games donald mustard, Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War It will also have drawings of Sergio Davila.

In addition to the story that these comics will tell us, the players of Fortnite they will also receive exclusive codes that can be used to get cosmetic items in the game. At the moment it is unknown what specific items they are, but they may include skins, weapons and other things.

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War No. 1 will arrive in June.