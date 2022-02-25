









The mask effect: like when you’re Adam Sandler and they freeze you on the waiting list





Due to the use of the mouth cover a waitress of a hot cake restaurant on New York did not recognize the famous comedian and actor Adam Sandler and asks you to wait half an hour for a table; the actor and his daughter decided to leave the place.

The young waitress Dayana Rodas shared a video on TikTok in which he confesses not having recognized the actor Adam Sandler accompanied by his daughter whom he asks to wait, because the place is full, the actor’s reaction was to leave without ever revealing his identity.

The young Dayanna appears in her video with a filter that simulates being a clown and in the background the song “Be a Clown”, which has been a trend in recent days to expose when they are embarrassed.











A video goes viral where a New York waitress freezes Adam Sandler on the waiting list





In the video with more than two million views, you can read comments claiming that he did not recognize the actor if he was even dressed as in most of his films.











