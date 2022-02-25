Larcamón answers Faitelson about leading a large team

Nicolas Larcamon and David Faitelson

Puebla’s great step has been reason to praise its technical director: Nicolás Larcamón. The Argentine strategist has been the fashionable DT within Liga MX, and it is not for less, since his time with a limited team in terms of figures has not been an excuse to position them in the first position of the tournament.

However, these have not been sufficient reasons for the ESPN analyst, David Faitelson, because through his social networks, the journalist believed that directing Puebla was not the same as leading a big club such as América or Chivas. The debate was immediate, as there were some who were in favor of the analyst and others against.

Larcamón breaks the silence and talks about the big teams in Mexico

Larcamón had the opportunity to speak on ESPN’s program, Fútbol Picante, and give his point of view on managing a great team. The Argentine declared that “no challenge is the same as the other” taking into account that being in a team, whether it is big or not, will always have its degree of difficulty and its differences.

Nobody doubts the capacity and consistency of Larcamón, and it seems that these two things have led him to a good path. The forcefulness of the statements made by the man from La Plata make us see football from another perspective, Larcamón came not only to enrich football on the field, but also off it with his talks.

