Lamar Odom confesses that he wants to fall in love with his ex-partner Khloé Kardashian

In 2009, after nine months of relationship, Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian got married. Four years later the couple had many problems and ended up divorcing.

Those years were a dark stage for Lamar, so now he has released a message of nostalgia and love for his ex-wife.

He has done it after being expelled from Celebrity Big Brother. The former basketball player gave an interview to the host of the program where he talked about what his feelings and thoughts had been inside the house.

Lamar admitted that he had been thinking a lot about his marriage to Khloé and feels responsible for the breakup. “I miss you and hope to see you soon,” he said, addressing her.

But it is something that seen from the outside seems somewhat complicated, since they have not been together for almost 10 years, although they have had some relationship all this time.

The marriage ended up breaking up, among other things, due to the former athlete’s addiction to drugs and his constant infidelities.

Something that Lamar kept secret for a long time until it was discovered. Then Khloé began to process the legal process of the divorce until something dramatic paralyzed everything.

Odom suffered an overdose in which he almost lost his life. Kardashian threw herself completely into his recovery and helped him in any way he could.

When the former basketball player recovered, he changed his attitude and seemed quite involved in getting her back, but it was too late and soon after they ended up signing the divorce papers.